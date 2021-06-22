BURLINGTON COUNTY N.J. (CBS) — Some tasty meals are on the menu in Burlington County. The county’s Restaurant Week is going on right now.
More than 40 restaurants are dishing up delicious food, specials and promotions through Sunday for the county’s Restaurant Week.
County commissioners visited Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant and Pizza in Bordentown to kick off the event.
Restaurant week normally happens in the fall, but they moved it up this year to show people it’s safe to go out to eat.
To see a full list of participating restaurants, click here.