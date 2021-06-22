CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Shannon Lake

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother from Chester County is missing, along with her two young children. Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find Shannon Lake.

The 30-year-old mother left her home in New London Township more than a week ago.

Her 2-year-old daughter, 6-month-old son and her boyfriend were with her. They were last seen in Kensington on Friday morning.

Police think Lake is driving a dark grey Mazda 6 with the Pennsylvania license plate KMD-8119.

If you’ve seen Lake or her car, call Pennsylvania State Police.