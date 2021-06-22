NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother from Chester County is missing, along with her two young children. Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find Shannon Lake.More Than 40 Restaurants Dishing Up Delicious Deals During Burlington County Restaurant Week
The 30-year-old mother left her home in New London Township more than a week ago.
Her 2-year-old daughter, 6-month-old son and her boyfriend were with her. They were last seen in Kensington on Friday morning.
Police think Lake is driving a dark grey Mazda 6 with the Pennsylvania license plate KMD-8119.
If you’ve seen Lake or her car, call Pennsylvania State Police.