PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Germantown. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at East Duval and Morton Streets.
Police arrived and found the victim shot multiple times.READ MORE: Shelter-In-Place In Caln Township Lifted After Early Morning Hazmat Situation
Investigators located more than 40 shell casings.READ MORE: 600,000 People In Philadelphia Region Expected To Travel By Car For 4th Of July Holiday, AAA Says
At last check, no one was in custody as police work to determine a motive.
To date, there have been 260 people homicides this year in Philadelphia in just 173 days.MORE NEWS: Friends Of Hallahan Loses Bid To Reopen All-Girls Catholic High School
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.