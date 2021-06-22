PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Germantown. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at East Duval and Morton Streets.
Police arrived and found the victim shot multiple times.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer, 1 Person Injured During Crash In East Germantown
Investigators located more than 40 shell casings.READ MORE: Woman Trapped After Tree Crashes Into House In Newark
At last check, no one was in custody as police work to determine a motive.
To date, there have been 260 people homicides this year in Philadelphia in just 173 days.MORE NEWS: Some Philadelphia Residents Facing Fines For Piled Up Curbside Trash As Pickups Delayed
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.