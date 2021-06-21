TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response briefing on Monday. The press conference will be streamed in the player above at 1 p.m.
- What: New Jersey COVID-19 update
- Who: Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, DOH Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
- When: Monday June 20
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming devices through CBSN Philly
