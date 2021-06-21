WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A disturbing attack against a waitress in Gloucester County, New Jersey has police asking for the public’s help to identify suspects. Police say a group of people had a meal at the Nifty Fifties in Washington Township on Saturday night.
They allegedly tried to leave without paying.READ MORE: Firefighter, 2 Other People Injured In Pottstown Fire
A waitress attempted to stop them.27-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times On SEPTA Train Platform In Frankford
The group allegedly forced the waitress into an SUV and drove away with her.
Police say she was assaulted and later left on the side of the road on Route 42.MORE NEWS: Only 60% Of City Pools Will Open This Summer As Philadelphia Parks And Recreation Struggle To Find Lifeguards
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.