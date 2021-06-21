CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A disturbing attack against a waitress in Gloucester County, New Jersey has police asking for the public’s help to identify suspects. Police say a group of people had a meal at the Nifty Fifties in Washington Township on Saturday night.

They allegedly tried to leave without paying.

A waitress attempted to stop them.

The group allegedly forced the waitress into an SUV and drove away with her.

Police say she was assaulted and later left on the side of the road on Route 42.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.