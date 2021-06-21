POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people have died and another is in critical condition after a fire ripped through a home in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Fire crews responded to East Fifth Street in Pottstown just after 2:30 a.m. and found a fire in the kitchen.
A firefighter was also injured but is expected to have a full recovery.
The Pottstown Fire Department and Emergency Management say two people died in the fire and a third person is in critical condition. Firefighters rescued one person from the second floor who was in cardiac arrest — it’s unclear if this person was one of the victims who died at this time.
Fire officials are working to figure out what sparked the flames.