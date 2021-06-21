PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two 23-year-old men killed in a West Philadelphia triple shooting — that also injured a toddler — over the weekend have been identified. Police say the two victims are Raquane Wright, of Upper Darby, and Evan Baylor, of Philadelphia.

Officers heard multiple gunshots and proceeded to respond to the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The officers located three victims, one being held by a witness.

Officials say both Wright and Baylor suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies. They were transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

A 3-year-old, the son of Wright, was also shot multiple times. He was shot once in the right leg, once in the left thigh, and a graze wound to the left side of the head.

He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

“The three-year-old suffered injuries to the leg, and he is in stable condition, expected to be released from the hospital,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said. “He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. We are grateful that the three-year-old is not in worse shape than he is but nonetheless, it’s a devastating situation for any child to be a part of and a witness.”

CBS3 obtained exclusive surveillance video of the shooting. You can hear more than a dozen gunshots that sent people running and then cries for help from the victims.

“I’m shot, help,” one can be heard saying.

Seconds later, a white SUV speeds away from the scene. Police say the shooters were inside.

“Two individuals got out of that white SUV both of them firing shots at two individuals striking them multiple times,” Nash said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is sending trauma support and other resources to the communities impacted by this weekend’s violence.

We have to keep working together as a city to stop the rising violence. We’ll have more to say on these incidents and our new investments to stop this epidemic at this week’s violence prevention briefing. pic.twitter.com/3Tp9qT2G5r — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 20, 2021

No arrests have been made at this time and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.