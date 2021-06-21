PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teens in a car were shot while waiting at a red light in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of North 5th Street.
Police say the victims were inside a red Chevrolet Impala at a red light when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.READ MORE: 14 Arrested On More Than 120 Charges Related To NorthPak Gang Violence In Wilmington
A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back. A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the arm and twice in the chest.READ MORE: Wawa, 2SP Brewing Company Team Up For Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy Beer
Both victims are in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center, according to police.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.