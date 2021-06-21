WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Entire Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teens in a car were shot while waiting at a red light in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of North 5th Street.

Police say the victims were inside a red Chevrolet Impala at a red light when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back. A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the arm and twice in the chest.

Both victims are in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.