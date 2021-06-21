POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A firefighter and two other people are hurt in a house fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Flames broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on East Fifth Street.
Crews have arrived and found a fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters rescued one person from the second floor who was in cardiac arrest.
CBS3 is working on getting an update on the victims’ conditions.
Fire officials are working to figure out what sparked the flames.