PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been shot multiple times on a train platform for SEPTA’s Market-Frankford . Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Arrott Transportation Center in the city’s Frankford section.
CBS3 confirms the man was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
.@SEPTA confirms body that matches the description of the shooter was found on the tracks. Train service is still suspended and replaced with shuttle service @CBSPhilly
.@SEPTA confirms body that matches the description of the shooter was found on the tracks. Train service is still suspended and replaced with shuttle service @CBSPhilly

— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) June 21, 2021
The shooter remains at large.
The investigation is also leading to service disruptions. There is no westbound service between the Frankford Transportation Center and Erie-Torresdale.