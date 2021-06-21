CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been shot multiple times on a train platform for SEPTA’s Market-Frankford . Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Arrott Transportation Center in the city’s Frankford section.

CBS3 confirms the man was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.

The investigation is also leading to service disruptions. There is no westbound service between the Frankford Transportation Center and Erie-Torresdale.