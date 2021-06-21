ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Following a violent weekend in Atlantic City, two councilmembers are fighting with the mayor about how to improve safety. Caught in the middle of the politics is a mother whose son was one of four people shot in broad daylight on Saturday.

Tense moments followed a deadly weekend in Atlantic City as a man interrupted a gun violence safety press conference, yelling directly at a mother whose son was shot this weekend.

Donette Faulkner’s son, 31-year-old Mushin Faulkner, was one of four people shot Saturday on Atlantic Avenue.

“I didn’t even find out he got shot twice until this morning,” she said.

Last Thursday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small enacted a 10 p.m. curfew for juveniles age 18 and younger. On Monday, he doubled down on claims he’s not doing enough.

“My administration takes these issues very seriously,” Small said.

“Atlantic City needs help,” Councilman Mo Delgado said.

Delgado is one of two leaders challenging the mayor’s leadership, asking for state troopers to assist local police.

“Our police officers aren’t strong enough to deal with all of the issues,” Delgado said. “We’ve lost lives because we’ve played games and politics.”

To that, Mayor Small says Delgado, a mayoral candidate, is using tragedy for political gain.

“The real ask for the governor and the state of New Jersey, let’s increase the numbers of police officers here in the great city of Atlantic City. Let’s get them back to old levels, let’s get the salaries up,” Small said.

Atlantic City’s curfew ordinance is set to begin the first week of July.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.