WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A six-month-long investigation has led to more than a dozen arrests and more than 120 charges related to gang violence. Investigators say its connected to the Wilmington-area group NorthPak.
Today, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and a number of law enforcement leaders announced the indictment. Loved ones of victims were also at the news conference.READ MORE: Police: 2 Teens In Car Shot At Red Light In Philadelphia's Olney Neighborhood
Jennings says it’s families like these bearing the weight of gun violence.READ MORE: Wawa, 2SP Brewing Company Team Up For Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy Beer
“Wilmington is a small city and these families are our neighbors. Ending this awful scourge will require all of us to treat their pain and suffering as our own. Today is a step toward justice for them,” Jennings said.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The violence includes six murders and a number of attempted murders.