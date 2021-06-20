PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is sending trauma support and other resources to the communities impacted by this weekend’s violence. It includes two triple shootings, just hours apart, in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
CBS3 obtained exclusive surveillance video from a triple shooting that left a three-year-old injured, and two men dead. We also learned one of the men killed was the toddler’s father.
Kenney said on Twitter that the city needs to work together to prevent violence. He also said there will be information about new investments to stop it during a violence prevention briefing on Wednesday.