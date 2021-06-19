PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A toddler was shot multiple times in a West Philadelphia triple shooting that left two men dead. Police say a white SUV came up and started firing shots in broad daylight at two men standing alongside a black car parked in the middle of 55th Street on Saturday afternoon.

When police officers arrived, they found two adult men and a three-year-old, all suffering from gunshot wounds. The three-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg but was in stable condition at last check. Both 23-year-old men were shot multiple times.

They were taken to Presbyterian Hospital but later died from their injuries.

“The three-year-old suffered injuries to the leg, and he is in stable condition, expected to be released from the hospital,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said. “He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. We are grateful that the three-year-old is not in worse shape than he is but nonetheless, it’s a devastating situation for any child to be a part of and a witness.”

In a statement, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also said, “We should never tolerate violence against our children, as all of us — not just the police — are charged with the responsibility to keep them safe from danger and harm.”

It’s not clear how the men are connected to the child.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.