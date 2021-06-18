PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be another beautiful day across the Philadelphia region Friday. Clouds will fill in later in the afternoon and temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer.

A front will sweep through the region tonight and will likely touch off a few thunderstorms — but they will be relatively scattered in nature.

Hot and steamy conditions will return for Father’s Day weekend. Families looking to spend the holiday down at the Jersey Shore — it’s shaping up to be a hot one.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Saturday, with late-day thunderstorms possible. Beachgoers should be fine to hit the sand early as thunderstorms won’t develop until the afternoon and evening.

Some storms could be strong to severe, generating heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures will climb on Saturday, reaching the low 90s and humidity is expected to kick back up.

Temperatures will not budge on Sunday, however, the day should be mostly dry. We are in store for a perfect beach day to kick off the official start of summer.

Sunday is also Father’s Day and the day features plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Water temperatures at the shore is now ranging between 67 and 70 degrees.

Stay with the CBSPhilly Weather Team for your most up-to-date forecast.