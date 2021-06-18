PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a growing teacher shortage in the United States, and the potential crisis is set to extend into the fall. Across the nation, a Frontline Education survey found that two out of three districts are reporting a shortage.
At one high school in New Jersey, there are two dozen openings, all due to retirements. Fifty-six staff members at Hillsborough High School have retired or are planning to by the end of this month — 38 of them are teachers.
Some say the problem was spurred by the pandemic and ongoing lack of interest in the career.
Administrators say low pay has been a deterrent for many teachers who feel they aren't compensated properly for the demands of the job.
Some districts are now offering signing bonuses to recruit teachers.