PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A unique Wawa is now open in South Philadelphia. It’s the first and only Wawa location in the city to sell beer. The grand opening celebration was held Thursday morning on Penrose Avenue, near South 26th Street.

A long line of customers filed in the store to check out what’s inside.

The new Stadium Store, as it’s called, is located about a mile away from the sports complex and promises to fuel up fans with drinks and snacks, both before and after games.

Only six Wawa stores in the state of Pennsylvania sell beer and this site has been in development for 10 years.

Neighbors say the project has vastly improved the area.

“There was a scrap metal place that would crush cars and make noise and be a disgraceful view of the city once you come over the bridge from the airport. It’s now an amazing transformation. So it’s not only great for the neighborhood, it’s the fact that it makes Philadelphia look good,” one man said.

During today’s celebration, officials also unveiled the new FIFA World Cup 2026 billboard that you’ll see in Philly.

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya was on hand to rally support for the city’s bid to become a host city of the big event in 2026.

You can support the bid online by clicking here.