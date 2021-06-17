MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to hold a press conference on protecting voter rights in Delaware County. The press conference will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Media and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- Who: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Delaware County officials
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf vows to protect the freedom to vote in Pennsylvania
- When: Thursday, June 17
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on streaming devices through CBSN Philly
