By CBS3 Staff
Pennsylvania News

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to hold a press conference on protecting voter rights in Delaware County. The press conference will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Media and streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • Who: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Delaware County officials
  • What: Gov. Tom Wolf vows to protect the freedom to vote in Pennsylvania
  • When: Thursday, June 17
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on streaming devices through CBSN Philly

