LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) — A plane that reportedly crashed off the coast of Long Beach Island is now being called unfounded by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. After hours of searching, the Coast Guard has now suspended its search.

A boat with the U.S. Coast Guard was actively looking Thursday afternoon for any remnants of a plane that may have crashed off the coast of LBI, as well as any possible passengers that may be in the water.

This coast guard boat is still searching for any possible signs of a downed plane off the coast of LBI, an official just told me. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this afternoon a report about the incident was unfounded @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4zajZ79vKz — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 17, 2021

As search and rescue crews rushed to Long Beach Island Thursday, it caused a frenzy among beach-goers.

“Freaking out. You’re like ‘oh my gosh, what’s going on?'” John Anderson said.

From above, Chopper 3 found Coast Guard boats searching up and down the coast.

On the beach, we saw police roaming on ATVs for any signs of an incident. And by air, crews deployed a helicopter that searched in a grid pattern.

“There was just like lots of cops on the road, lots of fire trucks, so we didn’t actually know what was happening,” Lisa Martin said.

The supposedly downed plane was a small glider and reportedly crashed into the ocean around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. But an official with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office later said a single 911 call about the plane turned out to be unfounded.

Now it looks like a normal day down the shore.

“Now it’s beautiful. The kids didn’t want to go into the water with all that happening. So they’re able to go into the water and enjoy the day. Hope everything works out,” Martin said.

“God willing, hopefully, no one was hurt,” one man said.

“Hoping nothing happened,” Bob Kopec said.