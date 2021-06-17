PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Close to 20 people suffered injuries in a nasty chain-reaction crash involving a SEPTA bus Thursday. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larchwood Avenue and 57th Street in Cobbs Creek. One of the injured was a young child.

According to officials, 17 people total reported injuries. Luckily, none of them are believed to be serious.

It wasn’t a bus stop, but a hard stop for a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia.

“I heard it say boom, boom, boom, boom,” witness Daniel Jenkins said.

Four booms for four cars, damaged by the crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue.

Jenkins has lived on the block “for about 35 years.” He was out washing his car when the crash happened

“I think maybe the gray car ran the light then the bus must have swerved and hit it, then hit the parked cars,” he said.

That’s right, according to SEPTA Transit Police. They say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Larchwood blew through a red light, causing the SEPTA bus traveling north on 57th Street to broadside a silver car.

The bus was halted after crashing into an Escalade. That vehicle was then pushed into two more sedans, damaging three parked cars total.

“What I seen was a lady in the gray car. She had glass in her face and they told her don’t move,” Jenkins said.

SEPTA police say the silver vehicle that went through the light contained five occupants, including a baby.

According to investigators on scene, the child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for observation but no serious injuries were sustained.

Twelve more people on the bus, including the SEPTA bus driver, claimed to have suffered injuries as well, though authorities say those were not believed to be serious either.

Neighbors say one of the parked vehicles hit on 57th Street today was hit before, just days ago. Residents want the city to consider speed bumps in the area.