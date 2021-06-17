PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash involving a SEPTA bus and four vehicles in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon sent at least two people to the hospital. Chopper 3 was over the scene at South 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue.
Of the two people injured, one was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The extent of the victims’ injuries is not known.
The area is shut down to traffic.
Video from the ground shows medics working on someone who was injured.
It’s unclear what caused this accident.
CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.