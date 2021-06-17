PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was stabbed to death inside her North Philadelphia apartment. It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night on the 2100 block of North Cambria Street.
A maintenance worker found the 33-year-old woman stabbed in the neck at the bottom of the stairs and called the police. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.READ MORE: Fans Sound Off After 76ers Blow 26-Point Lead In Game 5 Loss To Atlanta Hawks
Investigators say there appears to have been a “violent struggle” inside the apartment.
“Since this females body was blocking the door to get in the property, police actually called the fire department to get a ladder and the police officer climbed up to the second floor, went inside the window, so not to disturb the scene, that’s when he discovered the bloody scene also discovered the knife,” Chief Insp. Scott Smalls said.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Officer Fires Shots At Gunman Who Shot Victim In Face In Frankford, Suspect Taken Into Custody
Neighbors told police they heard an argument and what sounded like someone falling down the stairs.
An arrest has not been made at this time.MORE NEWS: Complete Meltdown: Sixers Blow 26-Point Lead In Loss To Hawks, Down 3-2 In Series
