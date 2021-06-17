PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gunman is in police custody after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. It all unfolded just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street.
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the face. He's in stable condition.
The shooter then pointed his gun at an officer arriving at the scene, police say. That officer fired several shots at the gunman but did not hit him.
Police managed to take him into custody.
