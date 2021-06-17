CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news, Tyrell Gist

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic County prosecutors have charged a New Jersey man in connection with the deaths of two men from the United Kingdom who overdosed in a casino hotel room last year. Prosecutors have charged Tyrell Gist with strict liability homicide.

They say Gist distributed narcotics that led to the death of the two men.

Credit: CBS3

The United Kingdom men were found dead on March 8, 2020, inside a Bally’s Casino hotel room.

Authorities identified Gist as a suspect through surveillance video.