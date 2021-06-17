ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic County prosecutors have charged a New Jersey man in connection with the deaths of two men from the United Kingdom who overdosed in a casino hotel room last year. Prosecutors have charged Tyrell Gist with strict liability homicide.
They say Gist distributed narcotics that led to the death of the two men.
The United Kingdom men were found dead on March 8, 2020, inside a Bally’s Casino hotel room.
Authorities identified Gist as a suspect through surveillance video.