BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police say they’ve arrested someone for intentionally setting a fire at a hotel in Blackwood, New Jersey. It happened in early March at the Howard Johnson Hotel.
The state fire marshal's office determined the fire was started on purpose.
Investigators say they later identified Dannielle Monroe as the last person to leave the hotel room where the fire began.
She's facing multiple charges, including arson.
No one was hurt.