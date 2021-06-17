CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police say they’ve arrested someone for intentionally setting a fire at a hotel in Blackwood, New Jersey. It happened in early March at the Howard Johnson Hotel.

The state fire marshal’s office determined the fire was started on purpose.

READ MORE: Crash Involving SEPTA Bus, 4 Vehicles In Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek Neighborhood

Investigators say they later identified Dannielle Monroe as the last person to leave the hotel room where the fire began.

READ MORE: Taste With Tori: Wake Coffee Roasters' Unique Way Of Selling Coffee Makes All Extra Happy In Morning

She’s facing multiple charges, including arson.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Report Of Plane Crash Off LBI Coast 'Unfounded'; Coast Guard Calls Off Search

No one was hurt.