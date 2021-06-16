CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The victims of a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood have been identified as a man and woman from New Jersey. Police say 34-year-old Stephanie Coccaro, of Vineland, and 38-year-old William Dean, of Richland, were found inside a vehicle on West Huntingdon Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were both shot in the head.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.