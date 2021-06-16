LOWER NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) — A car slammed into a concrete barrier, killing a man driving the vehicle in Northampton County. According to authorities, Pennsylvania State Police were pursuing that vehicle before the crash.
Investigators say a speeding Lexus slammed into two cars and then a concrete barrier on Route 248 Tuesday afternoon.
The Lexus was driven by 24-year-old Jimmy Nguyen. He died in the crash.
Investigators say the pursuit began when Nguyen failed to pull over for police near Wegman’s Road, sped away and struck a vehicle.
The driver of a white Mercedes was taken to the hospital with what police describe as moderate injuries.