PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A kidnapping suspect was shot and killed in New Jersey during a confrontation with authorities Wednesday morning. Authorities tell Eyewitness News, FBI agents out of Newark and Philadelphia were investigating a kidnapping in the area of Leonia, Bergen County. That’s just outside New York City.
A confrontation ensued, shots rang out, and one suspect was shot and killed.
Authorities said the victim was found and there are no threats to the community.
