PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy from Philadelphia ends in North Jersey with a suspect shot dead. FBI agents from Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey, converged on an apartment complex in Leonia, Bergen County, this morning.
A confrontation ensued when the FBI cornered the alleged kidnapper. Shots were fired and the kidnapping suspect was killed.READ MORE: Many States Ending $300 Federal Unemployment Benefits Early
The 17-year-old victim was evaluated at the hospital and released.
Witnesses tell CBS New York, they saw FBI agents surrounding an apartment building and then calling out with a loudspeaker, demanding the suspect, or suspects, come out. That’s when they heard the gunfire.READ MORE: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff Discuss 'The Sound Of Philadelphia' On 50th Anniversary
“I heard the shooting sound, and it was horrible. It woke us up,” one woman said. “I don’t know what’s happening. I saw some FBI guy who was shooting, and they were lying on the ground.”
“I heard several gunshots. The FBI was very patient, I heard them say their door number several times, and they waited – in English and in Spanish – and no answer,” another woman said. “But I heard gunshots back and forth. So I don’t know where the gunshots came from, but it was definitely from the person inside.”MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Philadelphia Man, Hai Thai, Fixes Laptops for Guatemalan Children
Watch the video for more from CBS New York.