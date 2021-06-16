PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will raise a flag at City Hall on Wednesday morning to kick off the city’s Juneteenth celebrations. Mayor Kenney and others will attend the 11 a.m. ceremony on the north side of City Hall.
City officials will also hold a press conference to outline the city's planned activities for Juneteenth 2021.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Officials To Outline Planned Activities For Juneteenth 2021
- When: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Juneteenth is this Saturday. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
