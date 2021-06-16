TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that more than 4.6 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Among those in that group, the governor said there’s no pandemic.
“These vaccines work. Our own data have shown them to be 99.94% effective against infection with the coronavirus with even stronger protection against hospitalization and death,” Murphy said.
To date, only seven municipalities in New Jersey have populations of more than 10,000 and 50% or less of their residents vaccinated. Two are in South Jersey, Pemberton and Glassboro.