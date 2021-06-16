PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In 1979, President Jimmy Carter declared the month of June as a time to highlight, celebrate and recognize Black music. This year happens to be the golden anniversary of the “Sound of Philadelphia.”
Legacy Records, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, has released two new vinyl compilations celebrating the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia International Records.READ MORE: Kidnapping Of Philadelphia Teen Ends With Suspect Shot Dead By FBI In North Jersey
Ukee Washington introduces you to Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, two men whose work is on the soundtrack of so many lives, including his own.READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Philadelphia Man, Hai Thai, Fixes Laptops for Guatemalan Children
Watch the video for the full story and interview.MORE NEWS: Who Is Alleged 'Serial Killer' Keith Gibson?