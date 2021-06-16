PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that the organization has signed head coach Jim Curtin to a new multi-year contract extension. Curtin is in his eighth season as head coach of the Union making him the second longest-tenured coach in MLS behind only Sporting Kansas City’s Peter Vermes.

“Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the league. He has led this team to new heights year after year,” Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “Jim remains committed and passionate about winning trophies as well as the development of our young players. Under his coaching, the club has broken multiple records, won their first trophy, and has seen two young Homegrown players transfer to Europe and secure regular USMNT appearances. He is an intelligent leader who continues to strive for more and we are delighted to extend his contract.”

The 41-year-old Curtin is the reigning MLS Coach of the Year and led the Union to the franchise’s first ever trophy, winning the Supporters Shield for the best record in the regular season in 2020. The Union’s performance last season earned the team its first ever berth in the CONCACAF Champions League where they have reached the semifinals after wins over Deportivo Saprissa and Atlanta United.

The Union have reached the MLS Playoffs in four of the last five seasons under Curtin. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in wins both regular season and playoffs as well as matches coached. The Union currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2-2 record in MLS regular season play this year.

The team returns from the international break on Sunday, June 20 when they visit Atlanta United.