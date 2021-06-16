EAST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — It was an emotional homecoming in Chester County for a man who has been battling COVID-19 since December. A huge crowd gathered to welcome home Kevin Culbertson on Barker Drive in East Goshen Township.
He was most recently hospitalized at Hershey Medical Center.
Today, he was discharged from Bryn Mawr rehab.
Culbertson was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 21. His family never took down the Christmas tree.
Today, they will celebrate Christmas at home.
Watch the full video to see more of Culbertson’s welcome home.