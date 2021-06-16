ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Dorney Park is cutting back its hours of operation due to a staffing shortage. Effective immediately, the Allentown amusement park will only be open Wednesday through Sunday.
In a statement, park officials apologized for the inconvenience and thanked patrons for their patience.READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says More Than 4.6 Million Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
MORE NEWS: Victims Of Double Homicide In Port Richmond Identified As Man, Woman From New Jersey
PARK UPDATE: We have updated our operating calendar. To view our full calendar, go to https://t.co/96SlBA90hc. #dorneypark pic.twitter.com/cVQo8xW2T0READ MORE: Perkasie Police Warning Residents After Recent Black Bear Sightings; Small Bear May Have Been Injured
— Dorney Park (@DorneyParkPR) June 16, 2021
If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, positions at Dorney Park pay between $15 and $20 an hour.