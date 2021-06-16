CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Dorney Park is cutting back its hours of operation due to a staffing shortage. Effective immediately, the Allentown amusement park will only be open Wednesday through Sunday.

In a statement, park officials apologized for the inconvenience and thanked patrons for their patience.

If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, positions at Dorney Park pay between $15 and $20 an hour.