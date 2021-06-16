PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Perkasie Borough are warning residents after recent black bear sightings. The first was for two bears in the area of Ridge Road, the following sighting only mentioned one bear.
Police say most of the sightings have been in the area of Guth Elementary School and Blooming Glen Road. On June 16, Perkasie Police responded to the area of Ridge Road and Branch Valley Fish and Game for a single-vehicle accident.
The driver reported hitting a small bear that fled after being struck and could be have been injured.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified and responded to the scene. They say this is normal behavior for young bears during this time of the year.
If you see a bear you are urged not to approach it, attempt to feed it or harass it. For more information, visit Living with Black Bears.