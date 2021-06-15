WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s COVID-19 State of Emergency Order is expected to be lifted on July 13, Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday. Delaware officials will hold a press conference this afternoon.
Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Doylestown
- What: Delaware Gov. John Carney to provide COVID-19 response update
- When: Tuesday, June 15
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming devices through CBSN Philly
Carney first signed the state's emergency order into effect on March 12, 2020, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware communities.
“We now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization,” said Governor Carney. “Get vaccinated. Ask your friends and family if they’ve received their shot. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Even if you’re young, healthy and not worried about the effects of COVID-19, consider doing your part. Getting vaccinated will prevent new infections among our immunocompromised neighbors, and help us keep moving past this pandemic.”
As of Monday, June 14, officials say 68.3% of Delaware adults had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
