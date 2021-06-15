LOWER NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) — A car slammed into a concrete barrier, killing a man driving the vehicle in Northampton County. According to authorities, Pennsylvania State Police were pursuing that vehicle before the crash.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth. This all happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Former Philadelphia City Council President Anna Verna, 90, Dies Officials Fear Delaware County Gasoline Spill That Caused Environmental Disaster Could Take Months To Clean Up
The force of the impact pushed the barrier back by several feet.
Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash. There is no word if any of the occupants were injured.MORE NEWS: Superhero Therapy Dog 'Cole The Deaf Dog' Helping South Jersey Students Overcome So Much
Right now, Route 248 is closed between Hollow Road and Jandy Boulevard.