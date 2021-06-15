PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on two men who they say were armed and firing gunshots in a West Mount Airy neighborhood. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on Emlen Street and Glen Echo Road.Several People Rescued, Cars Stranded Following Overnight Storms And Flash Flooding Across Region
Officers were responding to a 911 call about gunshots in the area. While they were interviewing the callers, investigators say they saw the armed men walking down the street.
"Walking past their police cars, after hearing gunshots, they saw two males – one holding a semi-automatic rifle, one holding a semi-automatic handgun – firing shots," Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said. "One of at least three, 14 District officers who were on the porch taking the complaint, discharged their weapon multiple times in the direction of these two individuals."
An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg by officers and a 23-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound.
Both of the suspects are in stable condition.