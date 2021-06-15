PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner announced sweeping changes to the department’s use of force policies. A press conference was held Tuesday morning to discuss the changes.
The new policies expand on the PPD’s ban on chokehold that was implemented last year after the murder of George Floyd and the demonstrations that followed.READ MORE: Delaware Gov. John Carney To Lift State Of Emergency Declared More Than Year Ago Due To COVID-19 Next Month
The Philadelphia Police Departments “Use of Force” reforms include:READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?
- A ban on sitting or kneeling on a person’s neck, face or head
- A ban on the use of tear gas for all non-violent demonstrations
- A ban on “no-knock warrant” entries
Officials say they are also hiring a diversity and inclusion leader for the police department. The announcements are part of a reform initiative established last year after Floyd’s murder.MORE NEWS: Uncooperative Witnesses Stall Lakewood Forest Fire Investigation, Prosecutor Says
CBS3 will have more on these changes coming up later today on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m.