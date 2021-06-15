PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we continue to celebrate Pride Month, today’s Open for Business segment brings us to a bed-and-breakfast in Manayunk where the owners, also partners, have created a beautiful cozy environment welcoming all of their guests with the comforts of home.
Where can you hang your hat, place your head and awaken well-rested enough to relish in a scrumptious scratch breakfast? Well, you may be pleasantly surprised to know you don’t have to look far for the Manayunk Chambers Guest House on Gay Street.READ MORE: Former Philadelphia City Council President Anna Verna, 90, Dies
Dripping in warmth, antiques, and fine art, this bed-and-breakfast will fill you with wonder as you wander the living room. Around the piano, you’ll spot many faces, but it’s these faces you can thank for your stay, hosts, and partners Neil and Mark.READ MORE: Officials Fear Delaware County Gasoline Spill That Caused Environmental Disaster Could Take Months To Clean Up
Mark loves to do a lot of the cooking, the cleaning, and especially the greeting.
The feeling of comfort and hospitality is also something they’ve brought out of their home by creating Out and About, the first-ever LGBTQ+ annual event in Manayunk that celebrates a place in this world for all.MORE NEWS: Superhero Therapy Dog 'Cole The Deaf Dog' Helping South Jersey Students Overcome So Much
Watch the video above for more on Manayunk Chambers Guest House.