PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wondering which states are the best to live in? A new survey ranked New Jersey as the No. 1 state to live in.
WalletHub released its 2021's Best States to Live In list Tuesday.
They compared the 50 states based on 52 factors including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
New Jersey ranked No. 1 overall and No. 4 in the lowest crime rate.
Pennsylvania ranked No. 10 overall and Delaware came in No. 32.
The other states in the top three were Massachusetts and New York.