PHILADELPHIA (CBS ) — A man and woman are dead following a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood, police say. The victims were shot while sitting inside a vehicle along the 2700 block of Huntingdon Street just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a Jane Doe, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, was shot once in the head. A John Doe, believed to be around the same age, was also shot in the head.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.