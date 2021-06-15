WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A portion of Interstate 495 in Wilmington, Delaware is closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-495, near the 12th Street Bridge, just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A hazmat situation was also reported.
DelDOT officials say two left lanes are currently open to traffic on I-495 Northbound at the I-95/I-495 Split. Two right lanes remain closed on I-495 Northbound.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer accident involving a hazmat spill CLOSES down all lanes on I-495 NB near 12th St in #WIlmington. Delays are heavy! Please use I-95 as an alternate. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL https://t.co/r9gIpW4lM2
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) June 15, 2021
As a result of the collision, the overpass for 12th Street is being inspected for damage.
The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a reopening. It is best to avoid the area is possible.