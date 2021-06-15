CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, traffic, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A portion of Interstate 495 in Wilmington, Delaware is closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-495, near the 12th Street Bridge, just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A hazmat situation was also reported.

DelDOT officials say two left lanes are currently open to traffic on I-495 Northbound at the I-95/I-495 Split. Two right lanes remain closed on I-495 Northbound.

 

As a result of the collision, the overpass for 12th Street is being inspected for damage.

The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a reopening. It is best to avoid the area is possible.