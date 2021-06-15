PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia City Council President Anna Verna has died. Verna represented the 2nd District in South Philadelphia and Center City for 36 years.
She made history as the first woman president of Council.
In 2012, Council President Darrell Clarke succeeded Verna.
In a statement, he said Verna taught him the importance of patience and confidentiality in dealing with colleagues.
Verna was 90 years old.