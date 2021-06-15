Several People Rescued, Cars Stranded Following Overnight Storms And Flash Flooding Across Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A line of severe storms produced heavy downpours, causing flash flooding in parts of the region. Eyewitness News was near B Street and Indiana Avenue in Kensington overnight, where the storm turned streets into rivers.Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Meeting On New Race Curriculum Draws Full House
In Southwest Philadelphia, several cars were stranded in floodwaters at 63rd and Passyunk Avenues.
Fire officials say they rescued about eight people.
No one was injured.