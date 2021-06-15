DOVER, Del. (CBS) – The Firefly Festival is coming back to Delaware this fall and single-day passes go on sale Tuesday. The four-day concert at Dover International Speedway in September features performances from headliners like Billie Eilish and Lizzo.
You can view the entire lineup here.READ MORE: Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Doylestown
Single Day GA Passes start at $119 and Single Day VIP Passes start at $259.READ MORE: Philadelphia Becomes First School District In Pennsylvania To Invest In Electric School Buses
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets click here.
Firefly is the biggest East Coast camping festival.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Delaware Gov. John Carney Expected To Lift State's COVID-19 Emergency Order On July 13