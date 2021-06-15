PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been ranked the top hospital for pediatric cancer in the United States. U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals ranking on Tuesday.
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was also listed as the No. 2 children's hospital in the country — right behind Boston's Children Hospital. It is also the top children's hospital in the Mid-Atlantic region.
The ranking broke down the best children's hospitals based on specialties including, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery, and urology.
The Philadelphia hospital came in at No. 1 in orthopedics, and diabetes and endocrinology.
For the full report, click here.