PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — There is something extremely unique about the Pennridge High School class of 2021. Yes, you are seeing double!Several People Rescued, Cars Stranded Following Overnight Storms And Flash Flooding Across Region
That’s because there are 13 sets of twins in this year’s graduating class.READ MORE: Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Meeting On New Race Curriculum Draws Full House
They stopped for a special photo Monday during the school’s senior walk festivities.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Officer Opens Fire On 2 Armed Men In West Mount Airy
For these Pennridge parents, that’s certainly twice the celebrations and twice the fun.