CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Pennridge High School, Talkers

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — There is something extremely unique about the Pennridge High School class of 2021. Yes, you are seeing double!

READ MORE: Several People Rescued, Cars Stranded Following Overnight Storms And Flash Flooding Across Region

That’s because there are 13 sets of twins in this year’s graduating class.

READ MORE: Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Meeting On New Race Curriculum Draws Full House

They stopped for a special photo Monday during the school’s senior walk festivities.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Officer Opens Fire On 2 Armed Men In West Mount Airy

For these Pennridge parents, that’s certainly twice the celebrations and twice the fun.